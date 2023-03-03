Merthyr Business Becomes First to Pledge Free Food Passport Training Places

Leading food manufacturer Kepak has become the UK’s first food business to offer free training places in partnership with The National Skills Academy for Food & Drink, with guaranteed interviews to candidates who complete industry courses, including at its site in Merthyr.

The Food Passports initiative gives participants the opportunity to complete courses relating to the food and drink industry which can be used to help kickstart a career in the sector thanks to Kepak also pledging to guarantee an interview for every candidate. The National Skills Academy has also funded an additional 100 training places at Kepak, taking the total to 200.

The food manufacturing sector employs nearly half a million people in the UK and is attributable to over 15% of manufacturing output in the country. Thanks to a £5.5 million investment in Kepak Merthyr, a broad spectrum of roles has been created across manufacturing, operations, IT, engineering, and technical with over 100 vacancies now available.

Kepak Merthyr, which supplies prime cuts of meat across the UK and internationally, has taken up the pledge of free training and guaranteed interviews to demonstrate to candidates the various roles and career options across the food and meat industry.

On being the first food company to pledge their support for the scheme, Cian Short, Early Careers Manager, Kepak Group said:

“It’s an exciting time to be joining the food industry with many opportunities to start a career at Kepak being offered and the Food Passport scheme is a great way of gaining industry knowledge alongside developing necessary skills. “Being the first food business to pledge training places and through our partnership with the NSA supporting initiatives like the Food Passport scheme, we will hopefully encourage many to consider a career in the industry with long term career prospects. At Kepak we are committed to supporting local communities and being a good employer, and this investment is further evidence of that commitment in action”

NSAFD Chief Executive, Louise Cairns said,