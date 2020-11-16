Merger of Mid Wales Housing Associations

The merger of two Mid and West Wales housing associations will create new opportunities for investment in social housing in rural Wales, according to one of the region’s architects.

Mid Wales Housing and Tai Ceredigion confirmed their merger this week, forming the new Barcud group which will own and manage more than 4,000 homes throughout Powys, Ceredigion, north Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire.

Doug Hughes, of Hughes Architects, which has offices in Powys and Ceredigion and has worked with Mid Wales Housing on a wide range of schemes over the years, welcomed the news.

“Social housing is a critical part of the rural infrastructure of Mid and West Wales and we’re proud to have been involved in many of the housing association, local authority and private housing developments throughout the region over the years,” said Doug. “I have long spoken up about the need for great investment in appropriate residential developments in our communities to provide much needed affordable and social housing. This has been through the public sector and housing association route, as well as private developers who integrate affordable and rented accommodation within their plans.”

Doug said the creation of Barcud would provide the ability for more investment in such property within more sparse communities.

“It will also add to the voice on planning strategies where the public and private sectors need to work collectively to ensure an adequate amount of appropriate housing is available. Good quality, affordable housing is key to the vibrance both economically and socially of our communities in Mid and West Wales.”

Hughes Architects, which has offices in Newtown and Welshpool in Powys and Aberystwyth in Ceredigion, has worked on many housing projects with Mid Wales Housing over the past 20 years.

This has included the MWH headquarters in Newtown, which will become a regional office. In addition we have designed fifty homes at Heol Rhedyn in Newtown; 18 homes at Ffordd Croesawdy, Newtown; and 45 homes at Burgess Close, Welshpool.

Doug said he was keen to continue working with the new group on how investment can continue to provide opportunities in the region.