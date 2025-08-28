Merched y Mor Complete Final Training Session Ahead of World’s Toughest Row

The August Bank Holiday weekend marked a major milestone for Merched y Mor, the first all-Wales female crew preparing to take on the World’s Toughest Row 2025.

The team completed their final training session aboard their ocean rowing boat at Goodwick, Pembrokeshire before it is shipped to La Gomera, Canary Islands, where they will begin their 3,000-mile journey across the Atlantic this December.

The crew—Denise Leonard, Helen Heaton, Heledd Williams, and Liz Collyer—have spent the last three years training and fundraising for the challenge, which will see them row unsupported to Antigua in aid of four charities: Action for Children, RNLI, Sea Trust Wales, and Popham Kidney Support.

Crew member Helen Heaton, who chose Action for Children as her charity, shared her thoughts ahead of the boat’s departure:

“I’m really looking forward to getting away from modern life and technology for a spell. This challenge is about pushing ourselves physically and mentally, but also about making a difference for causes close to our hearts. Action for Children does incredible work, and I’m proud to support them.”

The team’s fundraising efforts have already inspired communities across Wales, and their story continues to gain momentum as race day approaches.

Steph Whayman, Action for Children’s Relationship Fundraising Executive for Action for Children in Wales, expressed her gratitude:

“What these women are doing is absolutely amazing. We’re so grateful to be one of the four charities chosen. Their courage and commitment to helping others is truly inspiring, and we’ll be cheering them on every step of the way.”

The boat, affectionately named Cariad, will be shipped in early October, with the race set to begin on 12 December 2025. The team aims to complete the crossing in 45 days, enduring extreme conditions and rowing in shifts around the clock.

For updates and to support the crew, visit www.merchedymor.wales.