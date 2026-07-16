Menzies LLP Celebrates B Corp™ Certification

Menzies LLP, one of the UK's leading business advisory and accountancy firms, has achieved B Corp™ Certification.

The firm becomes one of only 37 UK accountancy firms to earn the status and joins a global community of over 10,000 businesses committed to meeting high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.

The certification reflects Menzies' long-standing commitment, as an independent, partner-led practice, to balancing strong commercial success with positive impact for its people, clients, communities and the environment; a commitment also recognised this year by the Sunday Times, which named Menzies one of the Best Places to Work for the third consecutive year.

It also marks another step in the firm's continued investment in ESG and sustainability services, including the growth of its specialist advisory team to support organisations with ESG strategy, reporting, carbon reduction planning, and B Corp certification readiness.

Simon Massey, Managing Partner at Menzies, said:

“B Corp certification reflects the values that have long shaped how we do business at Menzies. As an independent, partner-led firm, accountability to our people, clients and communities is not just a value but a way of doing business, and that becomes more important, not less, as we continue to scale. “Becoming a B Corp is not the end of a journey, but an important milestone in our ongoing commitment to building a more sustainable, inclusive, and purpose-driven business.”

Chris Turner, CEO of B Lab UK, said: