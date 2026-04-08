Mentera Launches Cyfle+ to Support New Routes into Employment Across Wales

Mentera has launched Cyfle+, a new paid work experience programme designed to support people who have faced barriers to employment to take confident steps towards work.

The programme offers 200 hours of paid work experience, alongside training and structured mentoring, focusing on individuals’ potential rather than prior experience or a “perfect CV”.

Each Cyfle+ intake offers up to five paid work experience opportunities, allowing for personalised support and meaningful mentoring for every participant.

Cyfle+ is specifically aimed at: people aged 20–24 who are not in employment, education or training; people aged over 50; disabled people; individuals from Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic communities; women (particularly lone parents); carers; and people who have not been in regular paid employment.

Eirwen Williams, Director of Service Delivery (Rural) at Mentera, said:

“We know that many people have the skills, motivation and ambition to work, but that traditional recruitment routes don’t always work for everyone. Cyfle+ is about offering real support, practical experience and flexibility so that people can move forward with confidence.”

Participants on Cyfle+ will benefit from:

meaningful work experience across different teams within Farming Connect,

a trained mentor with regular one-to-one support,

employability training including CV development and interview skills,

and opportunities to develop Welsh language skills in the workplace.

The programme also offers flexible working arrangements and ensures that the application and interview process is accessible, including alternative application methods and flexible interview options.

Carys Evans, a past participant who completed the programme said:

“My time with Cyfle provided invaluable opportunities that solidified my desire to pursue a career within the Welsh agricultural industry. The hands-on farm visits across Wales were exceptional, and being part of such a dynamic team was a truly rewarding experience.”

Applications for Cyfle+ are now open.

To find out more or apply, visit: www.mentera.cymru/cyfle2026