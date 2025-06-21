Mentera Celebrates Raising £17,500 for Cancer Research Wales

Mentera, a leading business support and development organisation, has raised £17,500 for Cancer Research Wales over two years of dedicated fundraising.

Cancer Research Wales is an independent Welsh charity and the only charity dedicated to funding cancer research in Wales, for Wales. The sum was raised through a diverse range of fundraising activities undertaken by Mentera staff.

The decision to extend the charity partnership for a second year was made following the brave battle of a valued team member, Elan Davies, who was undergoing treatment for breast cancer. The organisation said it was now thrilled to share that Elan has successfully completed her treatment and is in remission. It added that it was “profoundly grateful” for the generosity and support from Elan's family, friends, and the wider community, whose contributions greatly boosted the fundraising efforts.

Elan Davies said:

“I’m incredibly grateful for the unwavering support of my colleagues at Mentera throughout my treatment journey, and I'm immensely proud and fortunate to work for an organisation that demonstrates such deep commitment to its employees and making a positive impact in the community. To see our collective efforts culminate in this remarkable total for Cancer Research Wales is truly inspiring. Now, being in remission, contributing to research that could benefit people here in Wales, facing diagnoses similar to mine, means even more to me.”

Llŷr Roberts, CEO of Mentera, said:

“We are incredibly proud of our staff's sustained dedication and fundraising efforts. To have collectively raised £17,500 for Cancer Research Wales is a testament to their commitment and generosity. This charity remains incredibly close to our hearts, and we continue to be inspired by Elan's courage, resilience, and positivity throughout her treatment. We are honoured to play a part in funding vital research, finding new treatments, and supporting those, like Elan, who are affected by cancer, ultimately contributing to a healthier Wales.”

Mentera employees raised the funds for two consecutive years. Their diverse efforts included a team of 20 members of staff, joined by Elan's husband Iwan, participating in the Cardiff Half Marathon, organising festive Christmas jumper days, hosting fun-filled bingo nights, auctions, raffles and various other initiatives.

Iwan Rhys Roberts, Communications and Marketing Manager for Cancer Research Wales, said:

“We are immensely grateful for the Mentera team’s ongoing dedication and support for Cancer Research Wales. As the Welsh cancer research charity, we rely on the kindness of the people of Wales for their donations which allow us to fund the pioneering research into cancer that we support here in Wales. Mentera’s contribution – an incredible £17,500, will help us to continue funding the brightest researchers, clinicians, and health professionals who are pushing the boundaries of cancer research discoveries right here in Wales for the benefit of the people of Wales.”

Mentera recognises the importance of a healthy population for a thriving Wales. By supporting Cancer Research Wales, Mentera said it goes beyond its core activities, actively contributing to the well-being of current and future generations. It added that this long-standing commitment “perfectly aligns with Mentera's values and its vision for a healthier and more prosperous Wales”.