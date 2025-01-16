Mentera Announces Recruitment Drive for Up to Three New Non-Executive Directors

Mentera, a not-for-profit company with a 35-year track record of supporting and empowering Welsh businesses, is seeking to appoint up to three new non-executive directors to its Board.

This recruitment drive reflects Mentera’s commitment to building a Board that reflects all communities across Wales and possesses a depth of expertise in key sectors poised to drive the nation’s economic growth.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to welcome new voices and perspectives to the Mentera Board,” said Llŷr Roberts, CEO of Mentera. “A diverse and skilled Board is critical to our mission of empowering Welsh businesses to achieve world-class standards. These new appointments will play a pivotal role in shaping the future direction of our organisation and ensuring we best serve the evolving needs of entrepreneurs and businesses across Wales.”

Fflur Jones, Chair of Mentera, added:

“We are particularly interested in attracting candidates with expertise in digital technologies, food and drink, tourism, finance, and innovation. Improving the diversity of our teams – and in this instance our Board – is important to us. We are committed to ensuring our Board better reflects every community across Wales. Additionally, we are keen to strengthen our geographical representation, especially from North Wales. We believe this targeted approach will position the Board to provide even more strategic guidance and effective oversight as Mentera embarks on the next chapter of its growth journey.”

To Apply

For more information about the non-executive director positions and to apply visit https://mentera.cymru/non-executive-directors/

Applications must be submitted by midday, 7 February 2025.