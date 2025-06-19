Menter Môn Pushes Ahead with Hydrogen Hub Development

Ambitions to establish a significant hydrogen production facility in North Wales have taken a step forward with the acquisition of additional land next to the Holyhead Hydrogen Hub site.

As part of the region’s transition to low-carbon energy and sustainable infrastructure, the extended site now covers 24 acres at Parc Cybi, Holyhead. The development includes two main sites, with planning permission already in place for a 1MW electrolyser on the original plot. The second is a much larger site, offering the potential to scale up hydrogen production significantly in the future.

Part of this land is being actively considered for further development. However, the Hub developer, local social enterprise, Menter Môn stresses that this remains subject to planning approvals and stakeholder engagement.

Graham Morley, Project Manager for the Menter Môn scheme, said:

“This is a key milestone for the future of clean energy in North Wales. Expanding the footprint of the Holyhead Hydrogen Hub gives us the opportunity to plan for a larger facility, potentially producing five to ten times more green hydrogen – which could power local transport, industry, and jobs for years to come.”

Dafydd Gruffydd, Mangin Director at Menter Môn added:

“We’re proud to be leading this project with our partners, but we’re also mindful of the need to grow in a responsible, phased way. We’re still in early stages with the newly secured land, and any development will be carefully planned and consulted on with the community and stakeholders.”

As part of Menter Môn’s energy portfolio of projects, the Hydrogen Hub is set to play a vital role in decarbonising transport and industry in north Wales, while supporting local economic growth and contributing to national net-zero targets. Menter Môn continues to work closely with government, industry, and community partners to ensure the hub delivers lasting impact.