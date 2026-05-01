Menter Môn Morlais Showcases Progress and Opportunities at Conference

Wales’ position at the forefront of marine energy innovation was on show at MEW2026 (Marine Energy Wales), which brought the sector together at Venue Cymru in Llandudno.

Menter Môn Morlais was among those present, highlighting the growing scale of projects, investment and supply‑chain opportunities emerging from North Wales.

The event this year, entitled Made in Wales – Building our Marine Energy Future focused on jobs, evidence and delivery. It saw developers, ports, manufacturers, training providers and regulators meet to discuss what marine energy delivery in Wales would require over the next few years.

Representatives from the Ynys Môn tidal stream energy scheme, Menter Môn Morlais, highlighted where the project sits within the broader picture and to share common challenges, taking part in several of the main discussion panels.

One of the sessions focused on skills and what roles would be needed as projects progressed, and whether training pathways were keeping pace. Fiona Parry, Local Benefits Manager with Morlais, was amongst the panelists. She set out how work with local education and training providers is a core part of preparations at Morlais to ensure the next generation is ready for the opportunities that tidal energy brings to North Wales.

Helen Roberts, Environment and Compliance Project Manager at Menter Môn Morlais, took part in the Smarter Environmental Monitoring in Practice session. The discussion looked at how monitoring technology was being used in practice and how data was being interpreted. Helen brought her extensive experience of delivering innovative monitoring techniques at the Morlais zone to the discussion and highlighted the importance of repeatable methods that can build confidence in results and support decision-making.

The conference closed with a reflections session that pulled together the key takeaways from across the event. Gerallt Llewelyn Jones, a director with Menter Môn Morlais, was part of the closing discussion.

He said: