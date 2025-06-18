Menter Môn Launches Podcast on Landmark Anniversary

Not-for-profit social enterprise Menter Môn is launching a new podcast designed to celebrate a landmark anniversary and spotlight a pioneering clean energy project.
Menter Môn delivers a range of schemes throughout Wales, with a primary focus on Ynys Môn and Gwynedd.
The series kicks off with an inaugural episode, Unlocking Net Zero Transport Through Green Energy, which focuses on Holyhead Hydrogen Hub.
Using renewable electricity from its sister project, the Morlais tidal energy scheme, the Hub will be a major step toward reducing emissions in sectors that are harder to decarbonise, including transport.
The first episode is available now on all major platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify. You can also listen to the podcast here
The podcast is produced in collaboration with Business News Wales as part of the media firm’s podcast production service. Editor Gemma Casey is the podcast host.
A second episode will showcase the social enterprise’s achievements as it marks its 30th anniversary.
Menter Môn Director Gerallt Llewelyn Jones said:
“We’re aiming to deliver the Holyhead Hydrogen Hub as part of our growing energy portfolio, driven by a vision to create local jobs, boost the region’s economy, and ensure that the transition to clean energy delivers long-term benefit for our communities.
“In this podcast we discuss the potential benefits of a low-carbon economy in North Wales, and how we can contribute to the wider decarbonisation agenda across Wales.
“It’s also a great opportunity to reflect on everything that Menter Môn has achieved over the past three decades in unlocking the potential of our people and resources to secure the future of our communities – and the ambitious plans we have going forward.”