Menter Môn Launches Podcast on Landmark Anniversary

Not-for-profit social enterprise Menter Môn is launching a new podcast designed to celebrate a landmark anniversary and spotlight a pioneering clean energy project.

Menter Môn delivers a range of schemes throughout Wales, with a primary focus on Ynys Môn and Gwynedd.

The series kicks off with an inaugural episode, Unlocking Net Zero Transport Through Green Energy, which focuses on Holyhead Hydrogen Hub.

Using renewable electricity from its sister project, the Morlais tidal energy scheme, the Hub will be a major step toward reducing emissions in sectors that are harder to decarbonise, including transport.

The first episode is available now on all major platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify. You can also listen to the podcast here

The podcast is produced in collaboration with Business News Wales as part of the media firm’s podcast production service. Editor Gemma Casey is the podcast host.

A second episode will showcase the social enterprise’s achievements as it marks its 30th anniversary.

Menter Môn Director Gerallt Llewelyn Jones said: