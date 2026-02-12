Menter Môn Launches New Team to Boost Jobs, Skills and Contracts in North Wales

Menter Môn has established a new team to maximise local opportunities arising from large developments coming to the North Wales region.

The new Local Benefits Team, led by Fiona Parry, will build on the work done as part of Morlais, Menter Môn's tidal stream energy project. A key priority, as well as producing low carbon energy, is to ensure that local people have the skills needed in the energy sector, as well as ensuring that local businesses benefit form supply chain opportunities.

Over the last five years, Menter Môn has worked closely with schools, Grwp Llandrillo Menai and Bangor University to enthuse the next generation and highlight the opportunities. This work was recognised last year with the Best Newcomer Award from Careers Wales.

Menter Môn has also led extensive work within the business sector across North Wales. Their view is, for the economy to benefit from the new developments, it is important that businesses are aware of the opportunities and are given the support needed to take full advantage. This work also aligns with other programmes delivered by Menter Môn, such as the Enterprise Hub and Business Wales.

Fiona Parry, Community Benefit Manager at Menter Môn, said:

“These are exciting times for Ynys Môn and wider region, with developments such as the Freeport and Wylfa Newydd. With the new team, we hope to support others to deliver wider social value. ”Ensuring that Morlais benefited the local area has always been a priority. We have learnt a great deal over the last 5 years and have established a good relationship with the education sector and businesses across the region.

The team is already working with other partners to deliver community benefit. Menter Môn was recently appointed to manage the community benefit fund associated with the EDF Porth Wen Solar project near Cemaes. Funding was recently distributed to schools and a range of local groups in the area.

Dafydd Gruffydd, the Managing Director of Menter Môn, said: