Menter a Busnes to Provide Expanded Farming Connect Service

Welsh Government’s flagship agricultural support programme, Farming Connect, is to expand its areas of expertise and will continue to be delivered by Menter a Busnes.

The Aberystwyth-based independent economic development company has been awarded the contracts to deliver the Knowledge Transfer, Advisory Service, Service Centre, Welsh Sheep Genetics and Knowledge Transfer Dissemination and Events. Lantra Wales will deliver the Lifelong learning and Development and the Horticulture Support. This will take the renowned Farming Connect programme to the exciting next level.

Menter a Busnes, has been involved in the delivery of the pan-Wales programme on behalf of the Welsh Government since Farming Connect’s inception.

Menter a Busnes will continue to utilise its expertise and achievements in the farming sector, along with its strong commitment to rural enterprise, to provide a programme of ‘seamless’ support for Welsh farmers, growers and food producers.

Already lauded for its successful knowledge transfer programme and focus on businesses and technical support, Farming Connect is credited with helping thousands of Welsh farmers over the past seven years.

Eirwen Williams, director of rural programmes at Menter a Busnes, who has been responsible for leading the programme on behalf of the company for over 10 years said,

“Since 2015 Menter a Busnes has registered some 26,611 farmers with Farming Connect, have held around 10,000 events and 18,000 people have attended surgeries and clinics. “Nearly 5000 businesses have received advice through the Advisory Service and in a recent survey 93% said that they had changed or were intending to change their business following the advice. I would encourage all farmers to get in touch with us. Farming Connect is here to help and support during this crucial time for Welsh agriculture as we transition to the new Sustainable Farming Scheme.”

The next phase of Farming Connect will see an emphasis on sustainability, improved environmental performance and greater global competitiveness reflected across the programme.

Menter a Busnes Chief Executive, Llŷr Roberts, said,