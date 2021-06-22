Menter a Busnes Project Fosters Entrepreneurship in Welsh Schools

Pupils across Wales are benefitting from an initiative to foster entrepreneurship and boost the use of the Welsh language in business.

The Schools Initiative, created by independent economic development company Menter a Busnes (MaB), provides schools with first-hand business skills and experience.

Delivered by dedicated members of MaB staff with support from local business people, the Schools Initiative includes primary and secondary schools.

Launched in 2019 as part of MaB’s 30th-anniversary celebrations, the initiative builds on and complements the company’s ethos of promoting the Welsh language in business.

MaB offers a wide range of bi-lingual business support and skills development to small, medium and large companies throughout Wales and business consultancy services wider afield.

The Welsh language is at the heart of MaB’s day to day activities, and through its Schools Initiative, it is playing an active role in assisting the Welsh Government in the drive to achieve one million Welsh speakers by 2050*.

MaB is also responsible for delivering several flagship enterprise projects including, Cywain, Farming Connect and Menter Moch Cymru. Members of staff from across MaB have been involved with the Schools Initiative and have introduced the pupils to various business skills and experience.

The applications from schools have been paired with MaB Enterprise Mentors. Delivered through the medium of Welsh, a range of support measures have been tailored to the school’s requirements.

Nerys Davies from the Cywain team has been working with Year 9 pupils at Ysgol Uwchradd Glan Clwyd in St Asaph.

She said,

“I have been working with eight classes. Each has had a mix of live and recorded lessons with Menter a Busnes staff, and entrepreneurs who have established successful businesses in the area. “The sessions are in all conducted in Welsh, so not only have they boosted interest in entrepreneurship, but they also show that businesses can thrive in Welsh.”

While Ffion Jones has been mentoring and assessing sixth form pupils at Ysgol Gyfun Cwm Rhymni in Caerphilly. She has been helping pupils who are undertaking the Enterprise and Employability Challenge element of their Welsh Baccalaureate studies.

Ffion says the project and its delivery style have also been beneficial for her and her colleagues.

She said,

“I think it has been very innovative, and it has generated a new set of skills for us as a business team as well.”

Siân Alwen Newsham, Deputy Headteacher at Ysgol Uwchradd Glan Clwyd, said it had been a very positive experience for the pupils.