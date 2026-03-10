‘Mental Health is Everything’: Mind Cymru’s Rallying Call to the Next Welsh Government

Mind Cymru has published its manifesto calling for the next Welsh Government to improve access to mental health support and respond to a rising mental health need, especially in children and young people.

Its manifesto, ‘Mental Health Is Everything’, shows increasing demand combined with lengthy waiting times and rising inequalities are leaving too many communities in Wales without the right support.

The charity is calling for faster, fairer access to services, and for stronger partnerships across the NHS, communities and third sector organisations in order to help make it happen.

Simon Jones, Head of Policy and Campaigns at Mind Cymru, said:

“Mental health is something which affects all parts of our lives – from the relationships we have with others, to our finances, our work lives and our physical health too. “And yet we know too many people in Wales are still waiting too long for support, falling through the cracks, or facing stigma when they ask for help with their mental health. This needs to change.”

Over the course of the last Senedd term, Mind Cymru has spoken to thousands of people in Wales about their experiences of accessing mental health support. Central to its call for action is the Big Mental Health Report, produced by Mind as an annual ‘state of the nation’ look at mental health in England and Wales.

The charity found “substantial evidence” of growing need for mental health support in communities across Wales, it said. When asked about their experiences, people consistently said they needed quicker access to support, to be more involved in their treatment choices, and to be better supported with wider aspects of their lives.

Simon Jones added:

“Across Wales, people are telling us the same thing: they need quicker access to mental health services, to be treated with dignity and respect, and to have a proper say in how they are supported. “The 2026 Senedd election is a key moment to ensure the mental health of our communities is a focus of the next government. That’s why we’re calling on all candidates to understand what it’s like to seek support for your mental health, make it a priority in their campaigns, and commit to improving access to and quality of mental health services for all people in Wales.”

Mind Cymru is calling on the next Welsh Government to: