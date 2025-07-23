Memorial Prize Launched at Royal Welsh Show Will ‘Nurture Future Broadcasting Talent’

A special memorial prize has been launched at the Royal Welsh Show by S4C and the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society (RWAS) dedicated to the memory of the well-known farmer and presenter, Dai Jones Llanilar.

A talented singer, renowned farmer and presenter of agricultural and entertainment programmes on radio and TV in Wales for more than 50 years, Dai was a popular and much-loved personality. He died in 2022 at the age of 78.

The Dai Jones Llanilar Memorial Prize will give one young person the opportunity to work with multimedia production companies Telesgop (Ffermio) and Slam (Cefn Gwlad/Y Sioe) to develop an original idea into a fully formed item, which will then broadcast on S4C’s platforms.

Geraint Evans, S4C chief executive, said:

“At S4C, we were keen to establish a prize in memory of Dai and to mark his invaluable contribution to the world of agriculture and the world of broadcasting in Wales. He really was one of the most talented broadcasters on Welsh television. “We hope that the prize, dedicated to Dai’s legacy, will open the door to the world of broadcasting for young people and will nurture future talent while ensuring that we continue to bring fresh and relevant content from the agricultural world in Wales to S4C.”

Professor Wynne Jones, RWAS Board chair, said:

“The society is eager to have a special award for young people who are enthusiastic about rural issues and the importance of rural Wales. “Dai’s family are very supportive and are proud to see the media and the Royal Welsh Show working together to create this special opportunity for the next generation of presenters and workers in the field. This award will ensure that Dai's legacy continues for years to come.”

To compete for the prize, individuals under the age of 30 must submit an idea, relating to the countryside or agriculture, to Telesgop before October 1. Individuals will also be asked to write a few words about themselves and why they think they should be awarded the prize.

A shortlist of applicants will then be invited to present their ideas to a panel of representatives from the RWAS, the Young Farmers, the Ffermio and Cefn Gwlad programme teams and S4C.

The winner will be announced at this year’s Winter Fair in Llanelwedd o November 24 and 25.

Applications no longer than one A4 page, outlining an idea for an item related to the countryside and agriculture., must be emailed to: gwawr.lewis@telesgop.cymru by 11:59pm on October 1.