Membership Soars at Torfaen Business Club

One of South Wales’ most popular business networking clubs, Torfaen Business Voice (TBV), starts its new 2021 membership year from May. Over the past year, membership of TBV soared to over 100. Businesses from across the region representing a wide range of sectors took advantage of the monthly virtual online opportunities to network, share their experiences as well as provide support to each other throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Existing members are currently signing up to renew their TBV membership whilst new members are always welcome.

2021 Programme

TBV is delighted to announce that its successful online networking programme will continue for the duration of 2021. A calendar of quarterly events has recently been launched which not only offers members plenty of opportunities for virtual networking, including small group discussions via ‘breakout rooms’, but will also feature guest speakers.

The first online event of the new membership year will take place on Thursday 24th June when the club will welcome Dr Paul Thomas, BBC Business Doctor as guest speaker.

Dates for the diary:

Thursday 24th June 16:30 – 18:00

Thursday 30th September 16:30 – 18:00

Thursday 25th November 16:30 – 18:00

TBV member Sam Williams, founder of Torfaen based Sizzle Marketing said:

“Whether we meet face to face or online, Torfaen Business Voice is always a great way to meet and interact with likeminded business professionals. It does not matter if it is your first meeting or you have attended many times before, you are made to feel welcome and at ease right away. I always look forward to the TBV meetings, as they strike a great balance between providing business opportunities and the social aspects of networking.”

Full TBV membership package for just £18.00

In addition, the TBV committee team, comprised of a number of local business owners, have decided to offer 2021 online membership for just £18.00. This enables members to not only attend the virtual networking events, but also to enjoy a host of additional benefits including:

Free electronic copy of the TBV quarterly newsletter packed with topical business news, member opportunities and invaluable information (read the latest May 2021 edition here) https://www.southwalesbusiness.co.uk/en/Business-Club/Business-Club.aspx).

Opportunities to contribute articles to the newsletter

Free business listing on the TBV members profile page on the Torfaen Economy & Enterprise website

Receive regular email bulletins

Receive advance notice of other business events organised by Torfaen Economy & Enterprise (Torfaen council)

Torfaen Business Voice Committee Chair, Ashley Harkus, Managing Partner of local law firm Everett, Tomlin, Lloyd & Pratt says,

“We’ve been delighted with the way in which the business club has adapted throughout the last year to offer virtual networking. As a result, members have been able to keep in touch, continue to showcase their businesses and reap the benefits of their membership. It’s a real achievement and demonstrates what can be done in times of adversity. We have an exciting online programme lined up for 2021 and we are really looking forward to welcoming new members as well as those who are due to renew. £18.00 is exceptional value for money and I would urge local businesses to consider joining in time for our June event.”

For more information about TBV and joining as a member: