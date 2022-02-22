Meet Welsh Entrepreneur Looking to Make Fashion More Sustainable

The apparel, accessories and footwear industry is currently the worlds largest e-commerce sector and is valued at around $759.5bn. Much of the sector is made up of fast fashion, and with the industry expected to grow into a trillion-dollar market in the next five years, it’s unlikely to slow down.

Big industry value comes with big industry problems and some reports credit the sector with producing 1.2 billion tonnes of CO2 equivalent per year – more than the shipping and aviation industry combined. The World Economic Forum lists the fashion industry as the planets third-largest polluter, and responsible for 5% of all greenhouse gas emissions.

However, one Welsh Entrepreneur is doing her part to slow things down and make high-quality fashion more sustainable.

Moray Luke, 26, from Porthcawl, first fell in love with fashion after seeing Marie Antoinette at the age of 10. Now, 16 years later, the entrepreneur has produced her own collection of designer bags, represented Wales at the London and Paris fashion shows and started growing her brand with plans for further collections, collaborations and products into 2022 and beyond.

Her brand, Moray Luke uses fish leather to make its handbags, a sustainable resource that would otherwise end up in landfill. The business launched last year and has already hit the ground running with its marine collection generating a lot of interest in boutiques across the country.

Despite the nature of the industry, Moray said sustainable fashion will always be at the core of her business as it continues to grow: