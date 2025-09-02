Medtech Firm Turning Smartphones into Digital Stethoscopes with Innovation Support

A Cardiff-based medtech company is transforming mobile phones into AI-powered stethoscopes – empowering people with chronic respiratory conditions to monitor their health from home.

With support from the Welsh Government’s Innovation team, Laennec AI is accelerating development, gaining investor confidence and improving outcomes for patients in Wales and beyond.

The company has developed a software-first solution that uses smartphone microphones and a low-cost adapter to detect subtle respiratory changes in real time. The tool not only identifies abnormalities but also acts as a personal health coach – helping people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and severe asthma manage their condition day to day.

Laennec AI has been supported through a range of innovation funding, with the Welsh Government playing a central role in its development journey. It also received a grant from the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) to build an early prototype – funding awarded only to technologies addressing urgent NHS needs.

Dr Jase John, CEO and Co-Founder at Laennec AI, explained:

“Our goal is to give patients the tools they need to manage their health proactively and prevent avoidable hospital admissions. The support we’ve received from the Welsh Government’s Innovation team has been vital in bringing this to life.”

The company received its first SMART Flexible Innovation Support (SFIS) grant, worth £25,000, in February 2024. This funded a feasibility study to reach technology readiness level (TRL) six – part of a scale from one to nine, where nine means the product is ready for market.

The support helped the business to:

Develop and test its AI-powered monitoring solution for severe asthma.

Pivot from a costly hardware stethoscope to a more accessible mobile-first model.

Accelerate R&D and reduce time to early validation and certification.

Align product development with NHS needs to improve market fit.

In April 2024, the company received a £2,500 IP Audit through the Innovation team, delivered by the Intellectual Property Office (IPO). The audit confirmed the novelty of Laennec AI’s technology, giving the team confidence to invest further in development and commercialisation. Later that year, a second SFIS grant of £200,000 was awarded to support its innovation plan.

This second phase of support is allowing the company to:

Refine its AI algorithms for clinical-grade respiratory monitoring.

Work towards certification and prepare for clinical trials with UCL.

Expand its Wales-based team and create high-skilled job opportunities.

Reduce carbon emissions by supporting at-home monitoring and fewer hospital visits.

The impact of this support is already being felt. In October 2024, the company secured equity investment at a £2 million valuation – closing the round quickly thanks to investor confidence in the government’s backing. In April 2025, it was accepted onto the Google for Startups AI Programme.

Dr Arathy Varghese, CTO and Co-Founder at Laennec AI, added:

“From access to funding to strategic connections, the Innovation team’s support has been invaluable. They’ve helped open doors to NHS partners and created space for us to focus on the work that matters.”

Laennec AI’s work aligns strongly with the Welsh Government’s Innovation Strategy. It supports health and wellbeing by reducing avoidable hospital visits and helping patients manage chronic conditions more effectively. It strengthens the economy by creating high-skilled tech jobs and attracting investment into Wales.

Through its AI health coach, it promotes education by helping people understand and track their respiratory health. And by enabling at-home care, it advances climate and nature goals by cutting emissions and easing pressure on NHS services.

Find out more about how SMART Flexible Innovation Support (FIS) can support your organisation. Visit Business Wales Innovation to learn more.