Medtech Firm Accelerates Global Growth with 70% Overseas Trade Surge

A medical technology company is scaling rapidly on the international stage, recording a 70% increase in overseas trade over the past three years.

Tredegar-based Frontier Medical Group has also secured a 30% uplift in turnover as it positions itself as a global leader in pressure area care.

Founded in 1990 as a small plastics moulding business, it has transformed into a world-class healthcare innovator whose products now reach patients in 34 countries. By strategically prioritising overseas markets, international sales have become the engine of the company’s growth, accounting for a third of its trade.

Having established dedicated operations in Germany and the US to support its global expansion, Frontier has in recent years focused on strengthening exports from its Welsh headquarters. Over the past three years, the company’s exports from Wales have risen by 30%, while overall overseas trade – including sales from its German and US bases – has grown by 70%. During this period, the company has signed agreements with 11 new distributors across nine key markets, opening up a range of sales pipelines.

Its next phase of growth will see targeted expansion into Scandinavia and South Korea, where demand for advanced medical solutions is on the rise.

The company’s international success has been underpinned by support from the Welsh Government’s export programmes, which have provided access to in-market expertise, trade missions, and market intelligence to accelerate entry into new territories.

Alongside its export drive, Frontier is investing heavily in innovation to maintain its competitive edge. The company recently opened a new innovation hub at Cardiff Medicentre – a joint venture between Cardiff University and Cardiff & Vale University Health Board – giving it direct access to leading academic, clinical and engineering expertise. This will fuel the development of next-generation solutions designed to improve patient outcomes worldwide.

Ian Poulter, International Distribution Manager at Frontier Medical Group, said:

“Exporting has become a cornerstone of our business strategy and a vital driver of growth. Expanding into new markets has reduced our reliance on any single territory and enabled us to reach thousands more patients globally. “We’ve strengthened our existing distributor relationships while entering nine new markets, which would not have been possible without the support of the Welsh Government’s international trade advisors. Together, we’ve accelerated our global footprint – bringing proven medical solutions to more healthcare providers and improving patient care across continents.”

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said: