Meditech business TrakCel appoints new CEO

Medical technology company TrakCel has appointed a new CEO as it looks to its next phase of growth,

TrakCel, a leading software developer of orchestration systems for advanced therapies, has announced the appointment of Dr Fiona Withey as chief executive officer and co-founder Ravi Nalliah to the role of chief strategy officer.

Cardiff-based TrakCel has experienced significant growth over the last eight years, establishing itself as the best in class cellular orchestration platform for advanced therapies.

Today, TrakCel supports both clinical and commercial therapies globally and multi-lingually, across a range of therapies.

Dr Withey was previously VP Global Clinical Strategy and managing director UK Clinical Services at PCI Pharma Services, prior to which she was CEO of Biotec Services International, a specialist in ultra-low temperature pharma contract services.

Speaking of her appointment, Dr Withey said:

“As a TrakCel co-founder and now as CEO I look forward to guiding TrakCel to its next phase of development to support the advanced therapies industry. “TrakCel has deep industry experience, a leading product portfolio and a growing customer base. It is now critical that we drive operational excellence across the organization and deliver superior customer service to enable our customers to succeed in their therapeutic development programs.”

As Chief Strategy Officer, Mr Nalliah will be responsible for predicting future strategies for the sector and ensuring that TrakCel continues to innovate to meet the needs of therapeutic developers, manufacturers, caregivers and patients.