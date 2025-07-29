Media Cymru Invests £1m in Projects Which Aim to Make Sector Fairer and Greener

Media Cymru has welcomed 20 new projects in the final round of their innovation pipeline Development Fund.

A range of Welsh SMEs and freelancers have benefitted from £50,000 each to research and develop innovative products, services and experiences for the media sector.

The new cohort’s projects span a range of diverse areas such as AR (augmented reality), AI, green solutions and accessible practices in the screen industry, Welsh language media production, immersive performance and audio experiences.

Director of Media Cymru, Justin Lewis, said:

“This round of development funding was one of the toughest and most competitive rounds we’ve seen in Media Cymru. The range of successful projects represent a breadth of innovative solutions, products and experiences addressing the future needs of the sector and their audiences. We look forward to working with this exciting new cohort of innovators and seeing where the R&D (research and development) process takes them.”

The new funding follows a 2024 funding call which saw £1 million awarded to 24 projects covering areas such as esports, ethical AI and virtual experiences. 2025’s Development Fund projects align to Media Cymru’s wider mission to support a fairer, greener and economically sustainable media industry in Wales.

The 2025 Development Fund cohort will be the last group offered the opportunity as part of Media Cymru’s Innovation Pipeline. The pipeline is a series of targeted funding calls for Welsh businesses to explore and develop their early-stage ideas through to fully validated projects, benefitting the media sector in the Cardiff Capital Region (CCR) as part of Media Cymru’s mission to revolutionise and future-proof the media sector.

Infinite Renewables were awarded the Development Fund for their project ‘Powering the Future of Film for a low carbon future'. Infinite Renewables is a Wales-based specialist renewable energy developer that designs and installs renewable energy systems across the UK and internationally. They are keen to explore alternatives to diesel generators on site and plan to develop a renewable mobile energy generator for the media sector.

Nigel Hollett, External Affairs Consultant at Infinite Renewables, said:

“We are really excited about our project to develop a mobile electricity generator for the media sector that operates using renewable energy. It will be transportable to anywhere where power is needed and there is no local electricity grid. We hope it will make a significant contribution to decarbonising the sector through reducing the use of diesel generators.”

Wales-based startup Breaking Change has been awarded the Development Fund to push forward its work in simulation-driven technology and experiences for core gamers. Their project will explore innovative environmental simulation and deep learning techniques to build richer, more immersive experiences, redefining how players interact with and transform truly responsive environments.

Jonathan Quinn, Founder and CEO of Breaking Change, said:

“We’re really excited about this project. The Media Cymru Development Fund gives us the chance to explore ideas we’ve been passionate about for a long time, enabling us to take on major technical challenges and grow our capabilities as a team. Ultimately, we want to help position Wales at the forefront of AI development for games and we hope our work will benefit not just games, but also related creative industries.”

Also awarded the Development Fund is South Shore Productions’ project ‘Making Waste Pay in the Television Production Sector’. South Shore is an independent non-scripted television production company. In partnership with Potenix, they will develop and trial a portable Biogenerator that can be used by production teams filming on location, minimising the amount of food waste on location and reducing the reliance on unclean energy sources.

Anthony Hughes, Chief Financial Officer, at South Shore said:

“South Shore is delighted to be partnering with biotech start-up Potenix and the team at Media Cymru, PDR and Alacrity to develop and trial a portable bio-generator to use on filming locations to reduce energy consumption and waste. The trial will see comprehensive data collected as the bio-generator is used on a number of filming locations across 2025, with the aim to prove the commercial case for use of Bio-generators across the TV production sector.”

Funded projects will run between July 2025 and May 2026, with support and guidance from Media Cymru partners PDR and Alacrity.

2025 Development Fund projects are: