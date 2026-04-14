Media Cymru and S4C Invest in R&D for Digital-First Programmes

Media Cymru, in partnership with S4C, has invested £80,000 in research and development (R&D) projects creating original content for unscripted digital first shows for younger audiences.

The Media Cymru × S4C Digital Content Innovation Fund – aligning with S4C's YouTube, social media and digital content strategies – was designed to build knowledge, experience, capacity and expertise in the Welsh production sector, as well as to target digital shows that could be distributed across multiple platforms.

Four Wales-based companies each received £20,000 to research and develop their ideas.

The awarded companies were: On Par Productions, Orchard, Slam Media and Tomos TV who are looking at animation, comedy and factual as part of the Digital Content Innovation Fund.

Llion Iwan, S4C’s Chief Content Officer, said:

“As S4C realises its ambition to expand viewing as a digital-first broadcaster, investing in a range of original content on those digital platforms is more important than ever. We are grateful to Media Cymru for its support as we collaborate to see Wales, and the Welsh language, thrive.”

Professor Justin Lewis, Director of Media Cymru, said: