Media Cymru and S4C Invest in R&D for Digital-First Programmes

Media Cymru, in partnership with S4C, has invested £80,000 in research and development (R&D) projects creating original content for unscripted digital first shows for younger audiences.
The Media Cymru × S4C Digital Content Innovation Fund – aligning with S4C's YouTube, social media and digital content strategies – was designed to build knowledge, experience, capacity and expertise in the Welsh production sector, as well as to target digital shows that could be distributed across multiple platforms.
Four Wales-based companies each received £20,000 to research and develop their ideas.
The awarded companies were: On Par Productions, Orchard, Slam Media and Tomos TV who are looking at animation, comedy and factual as part of the Digital Content Innovation Fund.
Llion Iwan, S4C’s Chief Content Officer, said:
“As S4C realises its ambition to expand viewing as a digital-first broadcaster, investing in a range of original content on those digital platforms is more important than ever. We are grateful to Media Cymru for its support as we collaborate to see Wales, and the Welsh language, thrive.”
Professor Justin Lewis, Director of Media Cymru, said:
“We're delighted to have partnered with S4C on the Digital Content Innovation Fund, which aligns with the broadcaster’s YouTube, social media and digital content strategies. Pivoting towards digital is becoming increasingly important for production companies and this fund offered an opportunity to explore, invent and try new things with the view to creating new business models and opportunities across digital platforms.
“The purpose of this fund was to build knowledge, experience, capacity and expertise within the Welsh production sector, specifically targeting digital shows that could be distributed on multiple platforms. We have seen four innovative concepts come to the fore and this demonstrates the valuable impact of allowing indies time for research and development to create something new.”