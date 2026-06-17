Meadow Springs Backs Newtown Athlete for World HYROX Championship

Newtown hybrid athlete Clair Williams will be competing at the World HYROX Championship in Stockholm with support from an award-winning leisure park.

Clair, 43, who owns Room 2 hairdressing salon in Newtown and trains at the town’s N-MAC gym, qualified to compete against the world’s best by winning the Ladies Pro Division 40-44 category qualifier held at the Millennium Stadium Cardiff recently.

HYROX combines both running and functional workout stations, where participants run 1km, followed by a functional workout station, repeated eight times.

The world championships are the pinnacle of each HYROX season, where the fastest racers from around the world battle it out to become ‘Age Group World Champion’.

It will be Clair’s fourth time at the world championships and she’s hoping to beat best of sixth in her age category in 2024 in Nice.

“I’m the fittest I have ever been because I have been training hard and following running and gym programmes from my coaches,” she said. “I love the mind over matter challenge of HYROX. “It would be nice to finish a bit higher than I did in Nice, having achieved my fastest sub-70 minute time when qualifying in Cardiff.”

Clair thanked Jonathan Williams, owner of the five star Meadow Springs Country & Leisure Park at Trefeglwys, near Caersws, for sponsoring her for the world championships.

“I am really grateful and flattered that Meadow Springs offered to sponsor me,” she added. “To be honest, I was taken aback, as I consider competing to be a hobby.”

Jonathan, who also trains at N-MAC gym, said:

“The effort, discipline and sacrifices required to compete for a world title are immense and we are delighted to support Clair on her incredible journey. “We are proud to support Clair and wish her every success this weekend as she takes on the world's strongest HYROX athletes. We will all be cheering her on here in Mid Wales.”

Meadow Springs is in the early stages of building a £3 million state-of-the-art swimming pool and spa facility, which will include a wellness and recovery centre open to both our owners and the public.