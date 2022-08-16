McArthurGlen Launches Partnership with Cywain to Champion Local Welsh Producers

For seven weeks the outlet will host over 25 producers, local to the South Wales region, offering everything from locally made alcohol, coffee, Welsh cakes with a twist, chutneys, honey, homemade pasta and more!

Guests at the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Bridgend are invited to explore the finest Welsh food and beverage producers by browsing the ‘Deli Cymru’ pop-up which has launched in partnership with Cywain, and open for the next seven weeks.

As long-term champions of local small businesses, Bridgend Designer Outlet has joined forces with Welsh Government-funded project Cywain to support local producer and entrepreneurs, using the Centre’s platform and appeal to boost visibility of artisan Welsh brands.

Scheduled to run for seven weeks, from August 2nd until September 18th, the Deli Cymru pop-up will see over 25 local producers from the South Wales region showcasing their products.

Guests wishing to delight their senses with a selection of locally sourced and produced food and beverage items can look forward to artisanal alcohol, regional coffee roasters and even chutney pundits!

Among the selection of local businesses showcasing their products at the Deli Cymru pop-up, visitors of McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Bridgend are sure to spot local favourites including:

Afan Vale, Alfie’s Coffee Co., Bang-On Brewery, Barry Island Spirits, Bossa Nova Chocolate, Bullion Rum, Cardiff Distillery, Good Carma Foods, Days bakes and coffee Co, Distill + Fill, Flowerhorn Brewery, Good Carma Foods, Grounds For Good, In The Welsh Wind Distillery, Lilo's Handmade Pasta, Mallows Bottling, Old Brenin Distillery, Shire Meadery, Spirit of Wales, The Fudge Foundry, The Pattyman, Rogue Welsh Cakes, Welsh Soul, Black Mountain Roast, Afan Vale Chocolates, The Welsh Picnic Pantry, Good For You Ferments, Bee Welsh Honey and Pen Y Bryn Apiary.

Richard Garratt, Centre Manager, said:

“As our ongoing efforts to support our local community continue, we are taking the next few weeks to celebrate Welsh Producers across the South Wales area. We are delighted to be partnering with Cywain, a Welsh Government funded project, to bring ‘Deli Cymru’ into our Centre for the first time for a 7-week rotating pop-up. We hope the initiative drives awareness of our local independent Welsh businesses, by giving them a new platform to showcase their brands offering.”

Nia Ball, Cywain’s Routes to Market Development Manager (Tourism & Hospitality) shares what this opportunity means for our clients said:

“Here in Wales, we have a flourishing food and drink industry and one that has an excellent reputation globally. And so, we're delighted to be able to give over 25 clients the chance to showcase and sell their products to the hundreds of thousands of people, both locals and tourists, expected to visit the outlet village over the summer. “The Deli Cymru pop-up also gives our clients, some who are considering opening their own shops, the chance to experience and trial trading in a retail environment. We're very excited to be working in partnership with McArthur Glen on this project.”

