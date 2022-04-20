McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Bridgend Partners to Bring ‘Alice in VR Wonderland’ Experience to South Wales

From 6th to 15th May World-renowned Jasmin Vardimon Company and McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Bridgend are collaborating to bring dance to everyone through a multi-sensory experience tour.

‘Alice in VR Wonderland’ is an immersive adaptation of the timeless tale by Lewis Carroll, presented through the filter of Jasmin Vardimon’s unique creative process.

Audiences will be invited to enter a specially designed truck for a 20-minute experience. Using a VR headset and 3D sound, audience members will be immersed in a spectacular 360-degree virtual reality wonderland and feel up close with the talented performers of the Jasmin Vardimon Company in this magical, multi-sensory adventure.

Arriving at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Bridgend on 6th May, the VR experience will stay on site for 10 days, marking the end of the tour of all seven McArthurGlen Designer Outlets, which had the ambition to bring performance art to new audiences and to enhance the guest experience.

This innovative new project has been made possible with the support of McArthurGlen Designer Outlets, Arts Council England, The Gulbenkian Theatre, Kent County Council and DanceEast.

The 2022 UK tour further cements McArthurGlen Designer Outlets’ commitment to supporting the arts and creative industry, and the Jasmin Vardimon Company’s position at the forefront of using digital technologies to reach new audiences.

Tour Dates Confirmed:

Ashford Designer Outlet: 8 – 20 February

East Midlands Designer Outlet: 25 February – 6 March

York Designer Outlet: 11 – 20 March

West Midlands Designer Outlet: 25 March – 3 April

Cheshire Oaks Designer Outlet: 8 – 17 April

Swindon Designer Outlet: 22 April – 1 May

Bridgend Designer Outlet: 6 – 15 May

