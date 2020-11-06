Mazuma Co-Founder Wins Prestigious Accountancy Award

The co-founder of the UK’s leading online accountancy firm for small and micro businesses is celebrating a win at a prestigious accountancy award ceremony.

Mazuma co-founder Lucy Cohen was named Woman of the Year – Technician at the first ever Women in Accountancy and Finance Awards in London. The event, which was created held online because of the COVID-19 pandemic, saw 200 accountancy and finance professionals nominated and 100 shortlisted in 22 categories.

The awards aim to boost diversity in a still male-dominated industry, tell the stories of women breaking through despite disparities of opportunity, and celebrate the excellence of women in the accounting and finance sector.

Announcing Lucy’s award, head judge Kevin Reed said:

“Our judges feel our winner is and will continue to be a great model for future women in finance. They were particularly impressed by the results she achieved through driving efficiency.

“When Lucy started her company at 23, she was regularly asked if she was the PA – or working for her dad’s company.

“Just 13 years later she has grown the business to a seven-figure turnover, and this year led a capital-raising exercise.

“Renowned for breaking stereotypes, Lucy works with a female-led management team and continues to pass on those skills and empower women.”

Lucy said:

“I’m honoured and humbled to have been selected as the winner of this award in such a strong shortlist.

“These awards are so important because they highlight the important work being carried out by women across the finance and accountancy sector and tell their stories of excellence.”

The charity partner for the event was Women’s Aid, which saves lives across the UK, and the awards raised funds for the charity and awareness of their work.

The awards, created by Incisive Media, were judged by a 24-strong panel who are experts in their field.

You can also see the full list of award winners here: https://www.womeninaccountancyandfinanceawards.com/wafa2020/en/page/winners

Lucy won Accounting Personality of the Year in 2009 and was a finalist in the Institute of Directors Awards 2019 after being named Wales Director of the Year in the innovation category. She is also a finalist in the Practice Pioneer category of the Accounting Excellence Awards 2020.