Mauve Group Wins HR Tech Provider of the Year at the Personnel Today Awards

A global HR and employment solutions provider has won a major award.

Mauve Group was named HR Tech Provider of the Year at the 2025 Personnel Today Awards, beating competition from some of the world’s largest employers and technology players.

The Personnel Today Awards are among the most respected in the HR sector, with this year’s finalists including NatWest, Lloyds, Odeon Cinemas, Dishoom and HSBC.

Mauve Group, which was founded by Welsh CEO Ann Ellis 30 years ago, supports organisations in more than 150 countries with HR, compliance and employment solutions.

Industry judges recognised Mauve for its approach to combining technology with human expertise, a model that clients say is increasingly valued as businesses expand internationally.

To meet global workforce needs, Mauve developed Mauve Insight, a cloud-based platform that centralises employment documentation, onboarding, payroll, timesheets and benefits across borders.

While the platform includes automated features such as an AI-assisted help function, Mauve has retained a service-led model, ensuring HR and compliance experts support clients with complex employment decisions.

Chris Williams, Global People and Culture Director at Mauve, said the award reflects the growing importance of balancing technology with human expertise:

“As organisations expand internationally, they need more than just software. They need confidence that their employment decisions are compliant, ethical and sustainable. This award recognises the work of our teams around the world who support businesses through that complexity every day.”

The firm said the win highlights a broader shift in how organisations approach HR technology, particularly as rising employment costs, regulatory complexity and skills shortages place greater emphasis on workforce strategy as a driver of growth.