Matt Uses his Expertise in the Cut-throat Creative Industry to Train Apprentices

Working at the cutting edge of the fast-developing world of creative industries for more than 20 years has given Matt Redd the perfect insight into the training needs of those just starting out in the business.

As a writer and producer for both film and television drama, 41-year-old Matt has worked for training provider Sgil Cymru for the past five years as a freelance assessor on Creative and Digital Media Apprenticeships.

His work has included assessing costume apprentices on Pobol y Cwm, digital apprentices making factual television at ITV and post production apprentices editing Casualty. He ensures that his assessment methods complement the working practice of each production, unobtrusively engaging with learners in their workplace.

Now his work has been recognised with a shortlisting for the Work-based Learning Assessor of the Year award at the prestigious Apprenticeship Awards Cymru 2021.

This annual celebration of outstanding achievement in training and apprenticeships will see 35 finalists compete in 12 categories for awards. The winners will be announced at a virtual awards ceremony on April 29.

Highlight of the work-based learning calendar, the awards showcase businesses and individuals who have excelled on the Welsh Government’s Apprenticeship and Traineeship Programmes and gone the extra mile to achieve success during these unprecedented times.

The awards are jointly organised by the Welsh Government and the National Training Federation for Wales (NTfW). Openreach, the UK’s digital network business and passionate supporter of apprenticeships, has renewed its headline sponsorship of the awards.

The Apprenticeship Programme in Wales is funded by the Welsh Government with support from the European Social Fund.

Matt, who lives in Cardiff, recently worked with British Sign Language interpreters to help a profoundly deaf young man on his apprenticeship to feel safe and comfortable whilst giving him the same freedoms his counterparts had in the same role.

Not surprisingly, like many of Matt’s learners, he completed his apprenticeship ahead of schedule.

Matt runs his own production company, Standoff Pictures Ltd, which works closely with Sgil Cymru and Great Point Seren Stiwdios. And it is from there and other working studios that he runs recruitment days where potential apprentices are invited to meet prospective employers.

Matt said:

“Apprenticeships are not just about a qualification; they are a platform for talent to start out in a challenging and sometimes cutthroat industry where contacts are vital.”

Sgil Cymru’s head of training Nadine Roberts said:

“Matt finds the balance between adapting to learners’ needs whilst also stretching their abilities. He sets high standards for himself and his learners.”

Lewis Stephens, who successfully gained an apprenticeship under Matt, said:

“Matt made it incredibly easy to understand what was needed from each unit. I have gone from someone with no experience to a job with the BBC. Matt made this possible.”

Minister for the Economy, Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates, said: