Matt Meets: Alan Patefield-Smith – CIO, Admiral Group Plc

Matt Hyde, Director Recruit 121 (Finance & FinTech) Managing Director of FinTech Awards Wales & London & Finance Awards Wales Meets:

Alan Patefield-Smith,

CIO,

Admiral Group Plc

Please introduce yourself and your role in Admiral

I look after Technology and Security for Admiral UK Insurance

Where are the opportunities for Fintech in Wales?

Fintech is an exciting space regardless of geography, in an increasingly digital world that is short on top talent, there has never been a better time to find a new way of solving customers pain points and improving their lives.

What does being involved in Fintech Awards Wales mean to Admiral?

Recognition and reward are part of our DNA in Admiral and the FinTech Awards Wales are all about recognizing the huge wealth of Welsh talent that exists. We want to celebrate the incredible talent we have, not just in Admiral, but in the wider FinTech landscape too, and supporting the awards allows us to do just that.

What advice would you give a young technical professional?

Understand the problem you are solving.

Know your craft, strive to be an expert.

Never stop learning, crave knowledge.

Be committed and dedicated, go the extra mile.

What books and podcasts would you recommend and why?