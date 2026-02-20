Matt Hyde Meets: Hayley Meacham, ACT/ALS

As part of a new interview series, Matt Hyde, Director of Recruit121 and FinTech Awards Wales, talks to a whole host of professionals in and around Wales’ thriving fintech Sector.

This week Matt caught up with Hayley Meacham, Team Leader/Lead IQA, IT professional route for ACT/ALS

What inspired ACT to sponsor the Apprentice of the Year category at the FinTech Awards Wales?

At ACT our mission is all about improving lives through learning, helping people thrive professionally and personally. Apprentices are at the centre of that mission – they bring fresh ideas, energy and a commitment to grow. Sponsoring the Apprentice of the Year category at FinTech Awards Wales felt like a natural extension of this mission.

The fintech sector is one of the most dynamic and rapidly developing parts of the Welsh economy, and apprentices are increasingly playing a key role in shaping that future. We wanted to recognise and elevate their contribution, celebrate their impact on businesses and the wider ecosystem, and highlight fintech as an exciting career destination for young and new talent across Wales.

From your experience, what qualities or behaviours make an apprentice truly stand out in today’s fast-moving fintech sector?

In fintech, innovation, agility and customer-focused thinking are essential. The apprentices who stand out combine:

Curiosity and continuous learning: A desire to explore new technologies, keep pace with market change, and understand not just how something works but why it matters.

Problem-solving mindset: The ability to analyse real-world challenges and design practical solutions, especially in a data-driven and regulated sector like finance.

Strong communication and collaboration: Fintech projects often span technical, commercial and regulatory teams, so the best apprentices are confident communicators who work well with others.

Resilience and initiative: Fintech moves fast. Apprentices who take responsibility for their own development and respond positively to constructive feedback thrive.

These behaviours don’t just help individuals succeed; they make apprentices genuine contributors to the businesses that support them.

How is ACT helping to develop the next generation of digital and financial talent across Wales?

ACT delivers a wide range of apprenticeships and work-based learning opportunities spanning more than 30 sectors, including accountancy, financial services and digital/IT qualifications, all designed to meet employer and industry needs across Wales.

We support learners from entry-level opportunities through to higher apprenticeships, ensuring they gain real on-the-job training, nationally recognised qualifications and one-to-one assessor support and progression pathways.

This practical, employer-linked approach helps bridge skills gaps and develop the digital and financial expertise that Welsh businesses increasingly rely on.

What skills or training areas are becoming most important for apprentices looking to build careers in fintech and financial services in 2025?

As fintech evolves rapidly, apprentices need a blend of technical and professional skills:

Technical / digital skills

Data analysis, reporting and visualisation

Digital tools and platforms (e.g., cloud services, automation tools)

Coding fundamentals and emerging technologies (AI, machine learning)

Business & professional skills

Regulatory understanding and compliance context

Commercial awareness and customer experience

Agile working, project management and teamwork

Financial services foundations

Accounting and finance principles

Risk and security awareness

Learners who combine strong digital competencies with a solid grounding in financial principles will be especially well-placed to thrive as the sector grows and adapts.

Why do you think apprenticeships are such a powerful route into fintech, and how do they help strengthen the wider Welsh innovation ecosystem?

Apprenticeships offer a real-world bridge between education and industry that benefits learners, employers and the Welsh economy alike.

For learners, apprenticeships enable people to earn while they learn, gain work experience, and leave with both a qualification and practical skills removing financial barriers and pathways that traditional routes sometimes create.

For employers, they create a pipeline of motivated, work-ready talent tailored to specific business needs. Apprentices often bring fresh perspectives and adaptability that can boost innovation and productivity.

For the industry, apprenticeships help to grow local talent, reduce skills gaps, and support sectors like fintech in remaining competitive and forward-thinking. As more apprentices become part of the workforce, they deepen Wales’ capacity for innovation and help fuel future growth in high-value industries.

Strong apprenticeship programmes not only develop individual careers but also strengthen the skills foundation of the entire Welsh economy.

Fun one to finish: If you had to compare a top apprentice to something in the workplace – a toolkit, a laptop, a mentor, or even a good cup of coffee – what would it be and why?

If I had to choose, I’d say a good cup of coffee. Many apprentices are uplifting in their enthusiasm, they fuel forward progress, and help everyone stay focused and alert, especially when tackling complex tasks or navigating busy environments. A high-quality apprentice warms up the workplace culture and brings an extra boost right when it’s needed most.