Matt Hyde Meets: Aline Moreira Gonzaga, Clockwise

As part of a new interview series, Matt Hyde, Director of Recruit121 and FinTech Awards Wales, talks to a whole host of professionals in and around Wales’ thriving fintech sector.

This week Matt caught up with Aline Moreira Gonzaga, General Manager at Clockwise Offices Cardiff.

What motivated Clockwise Flexible Workspace to sponsor the Start-Up of the Year category at the Fintech Awards Wales?

We at Clockwise are driven to champion the next generation of fintech innovators. Our mission is to support and celebrate their growth. Our sponsorship is a direct commitment to facilitating their success by providing the space and resources these promising businesses need to rapidly scale and realise their full potential. We view this as investing in the future of the Welsh fintech ecosystem.

From your perspective, what are the key ingredients that help early-stage fintechs thrive in today’s competitive environment?

The key ingredients that help fintech startups thrive are access to investors and corporate partnerships, attracting and retaining tech talent, and effective mentorship and networking.

Clockwise offers workshops and networking events where members can gain valuable insights from industry mentors, build strategic relationships with potential investors and partners, and connect with fellow founders, entrepreneurs.

Flexible workspaces are increasingly central to how start-ups operate. How does Clockwise support young fintech companies in building, scaling, and collaborating?

Clockwise supports young fintech companies by providing modern, flexible workspaces designed for their specific needs, including high-speed internet, collaborative spaces, Zoom rooms and meeting rooms. It offers a thriving ecosystem that connects members with industry leaders through active participation in local fintech initiatives and events. It also offers networking and growth support via a comprehensive programme of events designed to foster a vibrant community, allowing for valuable connections and insights. And last, flexible resources that allow small teams with big visions to grow rapidly and expand their operations.

What trends are you seeing among the start-ups using your spaces, particularly within the fintech and financial innovation communities?

We see the fintech start-up landscape evolving rapidly, driven by technological advancements and changing consumer behaviour. Clockwise is preparing for this by staying updated on industry trends and building partnerships.

Why do you think Wales is becoming such a strong hub for fintech start-ups, and how does Clockwise contribute to that ecosystem?

We believe the growth of the fintech sector in Wales is a testament to the region's entrepreneurial spirit, talent pool, and supportive ecosystem. Clockwise supports this through its commitment to entrepreneurship and innovation, providing essential infrastructure, and actively connecting our members with industry leaders in local fintech initiatives and events.

Fun one to finish: If you could describe the energy of a fintech start-up using a feature of your workspace – meeting rooms, breakout spaces, coffee, or community vibe – which would it be and why?

It would absolutely be the Community Vibe. A fintech start-up isn't just about a good idea; it's about constant, spontaneous collaboration, peer support, and shared ambition. Our community vibe embodies that energy. It’s the unplanned meeting at our tea points and breakout spaces that sparks a pivot, the shared knowledge that solves a compliance problem, and the supportive environment where founders feel they have a trusted partner and peers pushing them forward. It’s the constant, low-level buzz of innovation that keeps Clockwise thriving.