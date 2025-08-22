Matchdays to Conferences: The New Face of Sophia Gardens

Cricket is changing, and so are we.

At Glamorgan, our ambition goes far beyond delivering success on the pitch. My role as Commercial Director is about ensuring this club, and Sophia Gardens, evolves into a financially sustainable, all-year-round venue that serves the people of Wales, not just in summer, and not just for cricket.

We’re in the middle of an exciting transformation, one powered by the energy of new formats like The Hundred and the incredible platform provided by Welsh Fire. What that’s done is open the gates, quite literally, to whole new audiences. Last year, 45% of those who attended Welsh Fire matches had never visited Sophia Gardens before. That’s remarkable. And more importantly, they left with a great experience. We know that because they told us.

Last year, we were proud to win the ECB’s “Best Domestic Matchday Experience” at the Business of Cricket Awards, voted for by fans themselves. That’s not just a trophy; it’s a signal that we’re getting something right. From the welcome at the gate to the energy in the stands, the food, the facilities, every detail matters. Because when people have a great time, they come back. And retention is everything when you’re growing a fanbase and building long-term sustainability.

More than a third of Welsh Fire ticket holders are now female. Almost half are families. That’s a massive shift, and exactly what we need to grow the game beyond traditional boundaries. Our goal isn’t just to create short bursts of excitement, but to nurture long-term fandom, to turn new faces into lifelong supporters of Glamorgan, Welsh Fire, and the sport of cricket more broadly.

But our vision for growth doesn’t stop when the season ends.

We’re focused on maximising the full potential of Sophia Gardens as a multipurpose venue. Currently, we welcome around 200,000 people through the gates each year, and we want to grow that significantly, especially on non-matchdays. Our indoor net space, for example, transforms into a unique 500-capacity conference and events hall in October and November. From business dinners to community celebrations, we’re increasingly seen as a go-to venue in Cardiff’s events calendar.

Our fireworks nights are growing in popularity every year, and we’ve recently pioneered drone light shows to create new, family-friendly spectacles that attract different types of audiences. These are more than just fun nights out, they’re gateways into cricket, into our venue, and into Welsh sport culture.

Looking ahead, we’re exploring even more ambitious ideas. Purpose-built conference facilities, year-round event infrastructure, even the potential for a hotel onsite. All of this is about turning Sophia Gardens into a dynamic economic and cultural hub, one that works for sport, business, tourism, and the wider community.

Cricket in Wales is on a journey, and so are we. It’s a journey of growth, of innovation, and of unlocking value in every corner of our venue and our brand.

Ed Rice talks about this and more in the The Glamorgan Cricket Podcast – The Past, The Present and Future. Listen to the podcast here.