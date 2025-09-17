Mastering Diversity Conference 2025 Celebrated as ‘Best Yet’

The third annual Mastering Diversity Conference has been hailed as the “best yet,” with endorsements from the Welsh Government, headline sponsors Leigh Day and attendees across sectors.

Held at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, this year’s event combined keynotes, Zone sessions and live music.

The morning session was opened by Hon Jane Hutt MS, Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice and Welsh Government Chief Whip, who praised Bernie Davies for her “tireless work” in fostering inclusivity in Wales and globally and reinforced the Welsh Government’s “unwavering commitment to diversity, equality, and belonging to all and for all”.

Rebecca Evans MS, Cabinet Secretary for the Economy, Energy and Planning, opening the afternoon session, praised the event’s scale and impact, saying:

“It was an honour to speak at the third annual Mastering Diversity conference – a brilliant event that is growing in reach and impact every year. I had the opportunity to talk about how our economy needs everyone’s potential to be unleashed, and the steps Llywodraeth Cymru / Welsh Government is taking to help do just that. “Congratulations to Bernie Davies on a fantastic, uplifting event, with partners from across the public, third and voluntary sectors, and private sector getting together in a true spirit of collaboration. I’m sure everyone left feeling inspired.”

This year’s speaker line-up combined lived experience with national and international expertise, including:

Dr Carlton Brown – Founder, Black British Entrepreneurs’ Conference

Scarlett Allen-Horton – Entrepreneur, Harper Fox Partners & Lord Sugar’s business partner

Ife Thomas – The Confidence Queen and bestselling author

John Likeman – Inspirational voice for lived experience

Molly Stephens – Sports Journalist and Presenter

The headline sponsor for the event was Leigh Day, with other sponsors including NatWest Group, Hugh James, OGI, Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust, Commonwealth Games Wales, and Browne Jacobson.

A Leigh Day spokesperson said:

“A huge thank you to Bernie Davies for making Mastering Diversity such a success. We extend our sincere thanks to our guest speakers whose insights made the event impactful. At Leigh Day, we remain committed to championing diversity, supporting our communities, fighting against injustice, and advocating for lasting change.”

Attendee Louise Adams said:

“Diversity isn’t something you talk about. It’s something you live. And that’s exactly what I saw Bernie Davies do. She doesn’t just talk diversity – she lives it.”

Founder Bernie Davies said: