MASANAS’ Philanthropic Investment Backs Wales’ First Vertical Micro-Drama

MASANAS, the philanthropic venture and investment arm of the Sweeny family, has announced its backing of the first production from Black Swan Verticals, Black Swan Group's new venture dedicated to creating vertical micro-dramas.

It says the project marks a significant milestone for Wales's creative industries, introducing one of the world's fastest-growing entertainment formats to the country while opening new possibilities for Welsh writers, performers, filmmakers and production professionals.

Vertical micro-dramas are transforming the entertainment landscape, with the format gaining significant popularity across the United States and China. Designed specifically for smartphone audiences, these short-form scripted productions are changing how audiences discover, consume and engage with entertainment.

Black Swan Verticals is already in production on its first Welsh-made vertical micro-drama, with filming taking place at the Gileston Manor Estate in the Vale of Glamorgan. The production is expected to be completed in August 2026.

Black Swan Verticals is part of Black Swan Group, alongside Black Swan Productions and Black Swan Films, and has been established to create innovative entertainment for a new generation of audiences.

The investment in Black Swan Verticals’ first vertical micro-drama production reflects MASANAS’ commitment to backing ambitious ideas, championing Welsh talent and supporting projects with the potential to create meaningful impact.

Mark Sweeny, Founder of MASANAS and Non-Executive Director of Black Swan Group, said:

“This is a huge moment for Wales. Haydn and the team at Black Swan Verticals are creating something that has never been done here before and is putting Wales into a space that is already attracting global attention. “What stood out to me was their ambition to build something from Wales that can compete internationally. We have incredible talent and creativity here, and we need to make sure people have the support and backing to turn great ideas into businesses that can succeed far beyond our borders. “That is exactly the kind of vision we want to support through MASANAS, backing people who are prepared to think differently and create something with the potential to put Wales on the global stage.”

Haydn Wakeling, Founder of Black Swan Verticals, said: