Martin Shipton is to Leave the Western Mail for New Role

Martin served as the title’s chief reporter from 2002 before becoming its political editor-at-large in 2020. He was previously chief reporter at the Western Mail’s sister title Wales on Sunday, which he had joined in 1994.

During that time he has been at the forefront of political reporting in Wales, covering countless local, Assembly – then Senedd – and Westminster elections, plus the historic 1997 devolution referendum and Brexit.

He will always count making the case for a grown-up Welsh democracy as a particular highlight.

The Western Mail’s editor Catrin Pascoe said:

“I would like to thank Martin for his remarkable service, particularly for Wales on Sunday and the Western Mail as chief reporter then political editor-at-large.Throughout those 29 years, he has proved resolute in producing journalism that matters to Wales – pursuing his stories with a tireless commitment to journalistic scrutiny and to holding power to account. We wish him the very best for the future.”

Martin said:

“Working for Wales on Sunday and then the Western Mail over such a long period has been a great privilege and I have enjoyed working with talented colleagues. “I strongly believe that quality journalism is desperately needed in every democracy and that the primary responsibility of any news outlet is to keep readers informed of how decisions made by the powerful have an impact on their lives.”

He will leave at the end of this month. He is due to take up a new role as associate editor of Nation.Cymru in April.