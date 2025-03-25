Martin Clunes to Judge Supreme Horse Championship at Royal Welsh Show

Acclaimed actor and devoted equestrian, Martin Clunes OBE, will judge the prestigious Supreme Horse Championship at this year’s Royal Welsh Show.

Best known for his portrayal of Dr Martin Ellingham in the much-loved television series ‘Doc Martin’ and more recently, ‘Out There’, which was filmed across rural Mid Wales, Clunes is a passionate advocate for the equestrian community.

Since becoming president of the British Horse Society (BHS) in 2011, he has been a dedicated champion of horse welfare, rider safety and equestrian access. His lifelong love of horses is well documented and he has actively supported numerous equestrian events and charities across the United Kingdom.

The Royal Welsh Agricultural Society said that his extensive experience and deep appreciation of equine excellence make him the ideal choice to judge the Supreme Horse Championship, the pinnacle of equestrian achievement at the show which brings together the finest horses and ponies from across the country.

“It is a great honour to be invited to judge the Supreme Horse Championship at the Royal Welsh Show,” said Clunes. “The show is a highlight of the agricultural and equestrian calendar and I am very much looking forward to seeing the exceptional standard of horses on display.”

Held annually at the Royal Welsh Showground in Llanelwedd, the show is one of Europe’s premier agricultural events, celebrating the best of Welsh livestock, rural life and equestrian excellence.

This year’s event promises an exciting line-up of competitions, demonstrations and family-friendly activities, attracting thousands of visitors from across the country.

The Supreme Horse Championship takes place on the final day, Thursday, July 24, offering spectators the opportunity to witness some of the finest examples of equine breeding, presentation and performance.