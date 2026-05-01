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1 May 2026
Cardiff

Marketing Franchise Supports Youth Mental Health Charity with New Digital Platform

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A Cardiff-headquartered marketing franchise has launched a new website for the Jacobs Foundation to help expand access to youth mental health support across Wales.

The new website provides a clearer, more accessible experience for those seeking information, support, or ways to engage with the charity’s work.

Katie Bullon, CEO of Activ Marketing, said:

“As a Cardiff-based business, it is important to us that we support organisations making a real difference in our communities. This project is about helping more people access the support they need.”

The platform has been built with a focus on clarity and usability, aiming to give the charity a stronger foundation to grow its reach.

The project was delivered as part of Activ Marketing’s Charity of the Year initiative.



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