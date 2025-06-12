Marketing Firm Launches ‘What is Franchising?’ Education Series

A marketing franchise network has launched a new educational video series titled What is Franchising? in celebration of World Franchise Day.

The series from activ Marketing aims to highlight the world of franchising by answering fundamental questions and breaking down misconceptions around the franchise model.

The campaign comes off the back of a street-interview project led by activ’s team in central Cardiff, where many locals were asked if they could explain what a franchise was. The results found that around one in 10 respondents was able to give an accurate answer, despite franchising being a £19.1 billion pound growing industry.

“It didn’t come as a huge surprise that so many people – especially younger demographics – weren’t sure what franchising actually is,” said Katie Bullon, CEO, at activ Marketing. “But it really just shows there’s still a lot of work to be done in raising awareness of the brilliant things franchising can do for entrepreneurs across the globe. That’s exactly what this new video series is all about – making the concept more accessible, relatable, and inspiring.”

The video series is now live and available to watch on activ Marketing’s website and on activ Marketing’s socials.

The recently launched episode – alongside the upcoming episodes – includes short-form explainer content, real-world analogies, and on-the-street commentary.

The firm said the campaign aims to inspire a new generation of aspiring entrepreneurs to explore franchising as a viable and exciting path into business ownership.