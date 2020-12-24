Market Stall Display is a Festive Winner

A popular family-run business has been named the best-looking stall in Swansea Market this Christmas.

The festive decorations at the Country Quality Meats and Delicatessen – run by the same family for more than 20 years – stood out with a snow and ice theme.

It was judged to have the market's best festive display by Swansea Lord Mayor Cllr Mark Child. Runner-up was Iokasti's Kitchen, a more recent addition to the market, offering sit down and takeaway Greek food.

Swansea Council's John Burns, the market supervisor, said: “Stallholders have made a big effort this year and I encourage shoppers to make the market a key part of their shopping. Safety measures are in place here.

“Our traders have got into the Christmas spirit and the market looks fabulous. It's decorated with fabulous lights, glitter balls, snowmen, elves, Christmas trees and hand-made paper chains.”

Cllr Child said:

“The competition makes one of Wales' most celebrated shopping venues even more colourful, friendly and fun. It helps give shoppers more reasons to enjoy Swansea Market which has more than 100 stalls offering a wide selection of fresh, local produce and traditional Welsh goods. It was difficult to select the competition winners as the standard was so high – but I did think that Country Quality Meats and Iokasti's stood out.”

Jonathan Mills, who co-own Country Quality Meats and Delicatessen with mum Gaynor, said:

“It's lovely to see some extra colour in the market. “There's a lot to attract shoppers here and I urge the people of Swansea to come and enjoy it – whilst doing so safely; their custom is really valued by all the stallholders.”

Cllr Robert Francis-Davies, the council's cabinet member for investment, regeneration and tourism, said:

“We're doing all we can to make the city centre safe this Christmas – and the indoor market continues to be a wonderful place to shop. I urge those shopping in the city centre to take all necessary precautions – wear a mask, use hand sanitiser, use social distancing and don't shop in groups. “Congratulations to the top two stallholders in this competition; the extra effort made by traders to attract customers throughout the market is to be applauded.”

Swansea Market's opening hours until Christmas are: Monday-Saturday 8am-5pm although it opens at 7am in Christmas week. This Sunday it opens from 10am-4pm.

Elsewhere in the city centre, there is low-cost parking after in all council car parks – £1 for up to two hours after 9.30am and £2 all day after 9.30am. It's free parking in council car parks every Sunday.

The outdoor Christmas Market continues until December 21.

More: www.visitswanseabay.com/swansea-christmas/