Mark Evans Appointed New Law Society President

Mark Evans has been inaugurated as the 181st president of the Law Society of England and Wales. He will be supported throughout his year in office by Brett Dixon, vice president and Dana Denis-Smith, deputy vice president.

Mark is the third Law Society president to come from Wales, where he has made it his mission to support the next generation of solicitors at the start of their careers, regardless of their background.

Currently a lecturer at the University of Law, Mark worked in property and private law for 28 years before moving into education. He has been involved with regional and national Law Societies since 2010, leading the Cheshire and North Wales Law Society as president in 2014 and serving as chair of the Wales Committee. In 2015, he joined the Law Society of England and Wales as the council member for North Wales.

Mark Evans said:

“I am honoured to serve as Law Society president as we round out our bicentennial year. During my presidential year I look forward to championing the profession in England and Wales and demonstrating to the next generation that there is a place for them in the legal sector. I will also encourage our members to look to the future with aspiration, confidence and optimism. “As president, I will raise awareness of ‘legal deserts’ across England and Wales, where solicitor numbers are declining and communities are struggling to access legal advice and justice. To help address this, I want to highlight non-traditional routes into the profession and help to equip small and medium-sized law firms with the tools they need to ensure access to justice.”

According to the Law Society’s Annual Statistics Report 2023, 33,000 solicitors are expected to be admitted to the profession by 2027. Mark will continue to inspire the next generation by enhancing the quality and standards of legal education and training.

Mark added:

“There are still significant challenges for prospective solicitors, particularly for those from disadvantaged backgrounds. I want to ensure young people are aware of the routes they can take to qualify and are confident that their legal education and training prepares them well for their careers. “It is critical that aspiring solicitors in Wales have access to the same opportunities as those in England. This year, I will continue to urge the Welsh government to match the offer available to young people in England and fund the level 7 apprenticeship so students can stay and train in Wales, therefore reducing legal deserts. “The focus on legal services in the UK government’s Industrial Strategy is also welcome. We now need to hold the government accountable on its commitment to technology, so firms of all sizes can access the skilled workforce they need to thrive as the sector continues to move forward.”

This year the Law Society will launch its flagship Get Involved Strategy, designed to ensure solicitors from all walks of life can help shape the decisions that affect their day-to-day practice. Mark will encourage members to participate in the Member Advisory Forum to share their opinions and expertise with the Law Society and gain recognition at local and national levels for their contributions to the profession.

Mark said:

“Solicitors are part of a diverse community, with many volunteering their time to strengthen the profession locally and nationally. As president I want to recognise those contributions and to inspire more solicitors to raise their voices and help shape the future of the profession.”

Mark will also work with sector partners to speak out on mental health and wellbeing and to support solicitors in managing their own welfare. This includes promoting the outcomes of LawCare’s Life in the Law survey, which explores mental health and wellbeing in the legal sector.

Mark said:

“Long hours, high workloads and client care can have an impact on solicitors. It is critical that we continue the conversation about mental health and wellbeing and ensure that it is not stigmatised. “This year, I aim to support solicitors by holding crucial discussions on wellbeing across the legal sector and by engaging with local law societies, communities and networks to ensure we are united in prioritising our members’ welfare. “I will champion solicitor wellbeing, encourage the profession to become more inclusive and to provide the support that solicitors need to thrive.”