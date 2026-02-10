Marine Research Brings Gains for North Wales Businesses

Businesses on Ynys Môn are already seeing economic benefits as work progresses on the Morlais tidal energy scheme and its supporting Marine Characterisation Research Project (MCRP).

Essential research and monitoring activity needed to prepare for future Marine Licence requirements is creating opportunities for firms across the region.

Holyhead‑based Francis Marine is among those playing a role in this work. Initially subcontracted to help deploy the Marinus environmental monitoring buoy off the coast of Holy Island, the company’s role has expanded and now includes ongoing maintenance of the research platform.

MCRP Project Manager Helen Roberts said the project is committed to ensuring that local communities gain from Morlais and its supporting project, the MCRP.

She said:

“An important part of this work for us is to create local benefits – that includes jobs and provide opportunities for the local supply chain. Francis Marine is a great example of how different businesses are already getting involved.”

She added:

“As we move into the next phase and look ahead to the deployment of tidal energy devices, and electricity generation, monitoring continues to be an essential and required part of the process. Through the MCRP we are continuously breaking new ground as we use technology to gather data and information to support safe installation of turbines whilst protecting marine wildlife. We couldn’t do this without working with businesses like Francis Marine.”

Owner Mark Francis said the work through MCRP and Morlais has provided valuable opportunities for his business, and that it is already helping to strengthen his capacity and local capability.

He said:

“Working with the Morlais and MCRP team has been a fantastic opportunity for us. It’s not just about the projects themselves, it’s about building local capability and showing that businesses here can play a key role in pioneering renewable energy. This work has helped us build our expertise and opened doors for future growth.”

Francis Marine has a fleet of workboats, dive support vessels and wider marine expertise and works across the Irish Sea, Isle of Man and Western Scotland.

A dedicated supply chain officer as part of the Menter Môn Morlais team ensures that economic impact extends to as many local companies as possible. Fabrication and welding work linked to the MCRP has involved additional North Wales businesses, contributing to skills development and growth of the supply chain across the region.

As the MCRP moves through a critical phase, the team said it wanted to emphasise that continued investment is vital to maintain momentum, attracting future development and supporting long‑term economic value for Ynys Môn.