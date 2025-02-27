Marine, Fisheries and Aquaculture Industry in Line for £1.4m Funding Boost

More than £1 million of Welsh Government funding is being made available to boost the marine, fisheries and aquaculture industry in Wales.

The scheme aims to ensure sustainable growth in the sector and help coastal communities prosper.

The £1.4 million is made up of £700,000 revenue and £700,000 capital funding. The application window will remain open for 10 weeks. A wide range of activities can be supported through the scheme under 11 separate categories.

Activities include, but are not limited to:

Funding to increase the potential of aquaculture sites and equipment on vessels aimed at reducing emissions and increasing energy efficiency;

Professional advice for businesses ranging from marine environment sustainability to business and marketing plans;

Applicants could also apply for funding for optional health and safety items on board vessels or land based.

The last funding round provided grants for a variety of projects including items such as ice machines, ice flakers, weighing scales, cool boxes for fishers, vessel modifications to improve energy efficiency, and marine evidence gathering projects.

The maximum grant award per application is £100,000 with the minimum grant award being £500.

The closing date for applications is 24 March 2025.