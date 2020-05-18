Marine Energy Wales Conference Rescheduled for January 2021

The Marine Energy Wales Conference has been rescheduled for January 2021 in North Wales and a limited number of tickets are still available.

The Marine Energy Wales Conference will be held in Venue Cymru, Llandudno over two days: 27 -28th January 2021. This is the largest event in the UK dedicated to marine energy and will be a showcase of Welsh industry in the wave, tidal and floating offshore wind sectors.

The Conference offers the opportunity to Join over 200 professionals from the industry and find out more about current projects and future plans.

Due to popular demand the Conference will take place over 2 days for the very first time, maximising networking time and introducing floating offshore wind to the programme. There is also the opportunity to continue discussions and make new contacts by staying on and joining the networking dinner, which will be held in the St. George’s Hotel, Llandudno.

All existing tickets are transferable and valid for the new date.

Ticket sell very quickly and a limited number are available for the new date.

For details on the Conference including the full programme and how to book tickets, visit the Marine Energy Wales website: www.marineenergywales.co.uk/annual-conference