Marine Energy Wales Conference 2023: Opportunities for Wales

Marine Energy Wales are delighted to be bringing the UK’s largest event, the Marine Energy Conference, dedicated to ocean power to Wales’ Waterfront City.

Taking place on 21-22 March 2023 at Swansea Arena, hear from energy leaders and discover how the tide is turning in favour of offshore renewable energy.

Professor Carwyn Jones hosted an engaging digital discussion to find out more about the opportunities renewable energy can bring to Wales, in the company of Philippa Powell, Project Lead at RWE Energy Celtic Sea and Graham Foster, Chief Technology Officer at Marine Power Systems, to examine how transformative the technology is, how far can we go in terms of being a world leader in the field and the specific details and challenges to overcome to maximise the full potential of using marine energy.

A real renewed sense of public and political interest is revolving around the Marine Energy Wales Conference and it is an event simply not to be missed.

About Marine Energy Wales

Marine Energy Wales brings together technology developers, the supply chain, academia and the public sector to establish Wales as a global leader in sustainable marine energy generation, making a significant contribution to a low carbon economy.

The benefits of this industry are being felt throughout the country with the creation of green sustainable jobs, growth and skills providing significant development opportunities for Wales.

With £160 million invested into the marine renewable energy sector in Wales to date, Wales is well positioned to play a global leading role in marine energy.

This is Marine Energy. This is Wales.