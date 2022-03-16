Marine Conference Set to Make Waves

The UK’s largest marine energy conference is back, bigger and better than ever thanks to heightened support for renewable energy.

Both Wales’ First Minister, Mark Drakeford, and Minister for Climate Change, Julie James, will be delivering keynote speeches to two hundred and 50 delegates this year.

In the first full gathering of the industry since the Covid-19 pandemic, representatives from one hundred organisations across Europe will gather at Venue Cymru in Llandudno on the 22 and 23 March.

To reflect the growing interests and momentum, the conference has been extended to two days, with an extra breakout room to showcase the latest research and innovation in the sector. Developers such as Bombora, due to site a 1.5 MW wave energy converter off Freshwater West in Pembrokeshire later this year, will host specialist technology events. A number of discussion panels outlining the future opportunities for Wales will also be taking place, focusing on the role marine energy can play in powering a green economic recovery.

“We have seen our biggest growth in 2022,” said Jess Hooper, Programme Manager for Marine Energy Wales. “Our membership is the highest it’s ever been. With revenue support secured for tidal stream, a tidal lagoon challenge underway, green energy high on the political agenda and rapid developing interest in floating offshore wind in the Celtic Sea we’re now seeing a real surge in activity.”

Driven by the UK’s net zero ambitions for 2050, there are clear policy signals from both Welsh and UK governments that marine energy is set to grow. With the tidal demonstration zone at Morlais in Anglesey having been given the green light, and the Crown Estate announcing plans to unlock 4GW of floating wind energy from the Celtic Sea, the sector has also been boosted by recent news of £44 million ring-fenced revenue support for both tidal and floating wind energy generation.