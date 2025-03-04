March for Business Webinar Aims to Highlight Benefits of Using Welsh in Business

Use of the Welsh language in business is set to be the focus for a webinar as part of the March for Business campaign.

The webinar will walk businesses through the benefits of bilingualism, exploring how using the Welsh language can boost customer engagement, improve brand loyalty, and create an identity for businesses. It will also look at support available to organisations such as translation services and training opportunities to help build confidence in using the language. Practical examples and ideas will also be discussed, from signage and social media to customer service and marketing materials.

The event is running on March 13 and is part of the March for Business campaign which provides free workshops, networking events and advice sessions for businesses across Denbighshire.

Adain, who have over 20 years of experience in the bilingual digital marketing sector, will be giving a presentation during the webinar.

Gerallt Lyall, Welsh Language Officer, said:

“Businesses in Denbighshire have a unique opportunity to stand out by incorporating the Welsh language into their brand. “Customers in Wales truly appreciate businesses that embrace Welsh, and doing so can significantly enhance engagement and customer loyalty.”

Councillor Emrys Wynne, Lead Member for Welsh Language, Culture & Heritage, said:

“The Welsh in Business webinar is a brilliant tool for business owners and employees who are looking to know more about how they can use the Welsh language in their everyday operations. “For those looking to upskill the use of Welsh language within their business, I’d urge them to come along to this free event.”

For more information, visit here.