Dinner Set to Support North Wales Businesses on their Journey

This year’s March for Business dinner will take place on Wednesday, 5th March 2025 at Y Faenol Fawr in St Asaph.

Attendees can look forward to a pre-dinner drinks reception, a three-course meal, and ample opportunities for networking with fellow business leaders, potential clients, and industry experts. The evening will be packed with valuable information and practical support designed to benefit businesses of all sizes.

The dinner is supported by the Federation of Small Businesses, Denbighshire County Council, Ministry of Defence, Business Wales/Menter Môn and North Wales Police and Community Trust.

Mike Learmond, Senior Development Manager for North Wales at the Federation of Small Businesses, said:

“This dinner is a key opportunity to celebrate North Wales’ wonderful business community and for businesses to connect, share insights, and gain access to resources that can help them thrive. We’re delighted to bring together a fantastic line-up of speakers that will provide attendees with the information and inspiration they need to support them on their business journey.”

The dinner is part of Denbighshire’s wider March for Business campaign, a series of events designed to support and promote the business community. This year’s campaign sees 11 events planned offering professional advice and resources for free to businesses and will be comprised of a mixture of networking events and workshops. More information can be found here.

Secure your spot at the dinner before 28th of February.