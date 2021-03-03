Manufacturing Wales Welcomes Diverse New Membership

Manufacturing Wales – the independent voice of Manufacturing in Wales – has seen a fast-growing membership scale to include a range of companies from the many different specialisms that make up the complex Welsh manufacturing sector.

This pioneering community, created by manufacturers for manufacturers, is dedicated to sharing knowledge, expertise, resources and supply chain opportunities – and now includes amongst its number some of the most innovative names in Welsh manufacturing and academia.

We asked several of the new members why they have chosen to join this exciting new network that aims to raise the domestic and global ambitions of Welsh manufacturers …

“When I heard about a new platform for manufacturers in Wales, my ears picked up and I wanted to know more” explained Alan Brayley, MD of AB Glass. “I’ve joined a community for manufacturing businesses to share ideas and best practices, create solutions to problems – and help each other within the manufacturing sector in Wales. It means we’re part of a larger community where we can collaborate in confidence, knowing there’s someone in the network who is ‘doing it’ or has ‘done it’; and someone there to give advice or lend a hand. Having joined to a warm welcome and already enjoyed an in-depth conversation with a board member, I feel this is a great way for us manufacturers in Wales to grow and get our message out to the wider business community – and the rest of the World.”

David Burles of Modplan is “delighted to be part of Manufacturing Wales and feel this will bring further awareness and greater opportunities for Welsh manufacturing. As a successful family-orientated Welsh business, we pride ourselves on our manufacturing excellence and the development of our team of talented local employees who have been with us for many years. Welsh manufacturing is extremely important to me personally and having been in business in Wales for five-decades, I’m extremely proud of the products we continue to deliver, the businesses we have helped grow and the support we have given to the wider community and the Welsh economy.” It was a sentiment strongly shared by Graham Hirst of the Ministry of Furniture who was similarly keen to stress that “for us, joining Manufacturing Wales means working with like-minded companies and supporting the Welsh economy. We’re proud of our heritage and looking forward to branding our products with the ‘Made in Wales’ insignia to reflect this.”

Stately Albion have also recently become a member, with Director Graham Hurd commenting: “We’re a business firmly rooted in the Welsh manufacturing industry, championing partnership working and looking to network with enterprises that can help us all achieve sustainable growth. I’m particularly impressed that Manufacturing Wales is led by businesses for businesses, with a true understanding of the challenges we face – as well as embracing the colleges and academia that can help us deliver the innovation we need.” For Alex Shufflebottom of Shufflebottom Ltd, the opportunity to “be a member of a community that promotes so many of the manufacturing businesses in Wales was simply too good to miss”, whilst the last word goes to Patrick York, Director of IPS UK, who feels “that now, more than ever, we all need to work together to ensure that we reduce the reliance on external supply chains and rebuild the economy stranger and fitter than ever before. “

It’s a tremendous testimony to Manufacturing Wales that so many new members have joined from the worlds of both business and academia – and we look forward to reporting on the growing impact this pioneering new community is having on one of the most important sectors in Wales.

To find out more about the organisation or to become a member, go to www.manufacturingwales.com