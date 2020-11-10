Manufacturing Wales set to Launch Championing Manufacturers Across Wales

An important new voice will be heard for the first time this week, with the launch of the Manufacturing Wales member community.

Born to represent the vision and ambitions of manufacturers right across Wales, this game-changing collaboration between manufacturers, colleges and academia aims to raise the credibility of Welsh manufacturing brands, maximise value chain opportunities and build-in resilience for member organisations, on a pan-Wales basis.

Founder members of this collaborative consortium include prominent names from across Welsh manufacturing – coming together to help meet the complex needs of Welsh-based manufacturers serving all sectors in the UK and globally.

The launch of Manufacturing Wales will see a new phase 1 website unveiled, detailing how this pioneering new eco-system can make member businesses more efficient, future-proofed and sustainably successful by sharing ideas, innovations, intelligence, connections and market opportunities.

Business News Wales will be revealing the full story of this major step-change in Welsh manufacturing later this week, scoping the huge potential advantages it will offer to a wide diversity of manufacturers, from traditional industries right through to the emerging green and tech sectors.