Manufacturing Wales Offers Opportunity and Support to the Skilled Workforce of Wales

As news emerges of the recent closure of the in Toyoda Gosei plant in Gorseinon, Manufacturing Wales, the independent voice of manufacturing in Wales, has pledged its continued support to help provide valuable high-skill opportunities for those employees being made redundant, as they did with the recent closure of the Aston Martin production plant in St. Athan.

Business News Wales spoke to Frank Holmes, Partner at Gambit Corporate Finance and Chair of Manufacturing Wales, about the current landscape of the manufacturing sector in Wales, and how he, and the other members are keen to support the skilled workforce that is still needed by those businesses undergoing growth in this sector. Despite prevailing conditions from the pandemic and Brexit, they are many organisations still looking to grow their businesses, and they need the right people to be able to do so.

The Manufacturing Wales website now shares job vacancies across the sector to display opportunities available and are keen to be a front of mind resource for those who have been less fortunate with recent redundancy.

Despite these unfortunate closures, it is still an exciting time for the industry, as we see a resurgence of the manufacturing sector across the country, as Wales strives to become more independent.

With world leading businesses in the fields of robotics, semiconductors and medical devices, the manufacturing sector in wales is on an exciting journey, invoking innovation from new technologies such as AI, data analytics and automation.

Click below to hear more from Frank Holmes about the opportunities across the manufacturing sector in Wales: